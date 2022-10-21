Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches Rs 33 crore office-building project

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for office buildings for the law education department to be constructed at the Secretariat at a cost of Rs 32.93 crore.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Among the facilities inaugurated are a fish farm at Poondi in Tiruvallur district worth `1.09 crore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for office buildings for the law education department to be constructed at the Secretariat at a cost of Rs 32.93 crore. He also threw open various facilities of the animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries and fishermen welfare department which were constructed at a cost of Rs 31.67 crore across the State, via video-conference from the Secretariat. Among them are a fish farm at Poondi in Tiruvallur district worth Rs 1.09 crore, and infrastructure at the Thondi fish sliding centre in Ramanathapuram worth Rs 1.59 crore. 

Minister S Regupathy and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present at the foundation-stone laying ceremony, and minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Anbu attended the inauguration event.

e-service Centres in 234 MLA offices launched by Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched e-service centres within the offices of MLAs in all 234 Assembly constituencies to help the public avail government services. At the Secretariat, MLAs — Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi, Chief Whip Govi Sezhiyan, K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), M Sinthanaiselvan (VCK), T Sadhan Thirumalaikumar (MDMDK), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), ER Eswaran (KNMK), and T Velmurugan (TVK) received tabletop computers, user IDs, and passwords from the CM to run the e-service centres. A release said Stalin, who represents Kolathur Assembly constituency, received the computer from IT Minister Mano Thangaraj. 

Last year, a paperless Assembly session was started, and following this, tabletop computers are being provided to all MLAs. Using these computers, the government’s online services can be delivered to people via tnesevai.tn.gov.in/Default.aspx. The Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency has created IDs and passwords for each MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp