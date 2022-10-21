Stalin launches Rs 33 crore office-building project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for office buildings for the law education department to be constructed at the Secretariat at a cost of Rs 32.93 crore. He also threw open various facilities of the animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries and fishermen welfare department which were constructed at a cost of Rs 31.67 crore across the State, via video-conference from the Secretariat. Among them are a fish farm at Poondi in Tiruvallur district worth Rs 1.09 crore, and infrastructure at the Thondi fish sliding centre in Ramanathapuram worth Rs 1.59 crore.

Minister S Regupathy and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present at the foundation-stone laying ceremony, and minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Anbu attended the inauguration event.

e-service Centres in 234 MLA offices launched by Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched e-service centres within the offices of MLAs in all 234 Assembly constituencies to help the public avail government services. At the Secretariat, MLAs — Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi, Chief Whip Govi Sezhiyan, K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), GK Mani (PMK), M Sinthanaiselvan (VCK), T Sadhan Thirumalaikumar (MDMDK), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), ER Eswaran (KNMK), and T Velmurugan (TVK) received tabletop computers, user IDs, and passwords from the CM to run the e-service centres. A release said Stalin, who represents Kolathur Assembly constituency, received the computer from IT Minister Mano Thangaraj.

Last year, a paperless Assembly session was started, and following this, tabletop computers are being provided to all MLAs. Using these computers, the government’s online services can be delivered to people via tnesevai.tn.gov.in/Default.aspx. The Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency has created IDs and passwords for each MLA.

