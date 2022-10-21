Tanuvas rank list out, Kallakurichi lad tops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Chandrasekar from Kallakurichi district topped the rank list of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) for admission to Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVsc&AH). The list was released on Thursday.

KT Muthupandi from Erode and M Harinika from Dharmapuri secured second and third positions respectively by securing aggregate marks of 200 out of 200. For BTech, SK Subha Geetha from Chengalpattu emerged the topper by securing 199.5 of 200 marks, followed by K Aswin of Namakkal (198) and M Shajika of Tiruchy (198). Under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, JV Varsaa from Salem is the top rank holder.

Certificate verification and counselling for special category (for disabled persons and sportspersons) for BVSc&AH and BTech would be held on October 29 at Madras Veterinary College in Chennai’s Vepery.

Counselling for other categories such as children of ex-service personnel and government school students would be held online from October 29. Log onto www.tanuvas.ac.in for more information.

