Thoothukudi geologist among world's top 2% scientists

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A professor in the district native has made it to the list of top 2% scientists in the world. The list was published by one of the leading international publishers, Elsevier BV, and Stanford University, USA.

It is for the second consecutive time that Assistant Professor Selvam of VO Chidambaram College is featured in Elsevier BV 's top scientists' list. He bagged 1,471th rank out of 1,02,713 in Earth and Environmental Science. He also secured 1,23,040th rank out of 79,48,526 in all subjects, following single year citation of 356 (excluding self citation) and h-index of 11 (excluding self citation) in 2021.

Selvam, a geologist, who is conducting research on microplastics, submarine groundwater discharge, groundwater pollution and modelling among others fields, had taken a gentle lead this year by advancing over 55,807 ranks. He was ranked 1,78,847 out of 76,58,440 in all subjects in 2021.

Over 273 researchers from Tamil Nadu including 92 from 11 state universities, three from central institutes, two from ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, Chennai, 55 from Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and 121 from private deemed universities and a few others from private colleges have been named in the list.

The publisher Elsevier and Stanford University had classified the researchers under 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The researchers who had submitted at least five research papers, having an updated career-long data till end-of-2021 and Scopus, a online citation database of author profiles as of September 1, 2022, have been taken into account, while therank has been provided based upon the c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field of the top 100,000 scientists.

It may be noted that out of the 79,48,526 scientists shortlisted as top 2% researchers across the world by the Elsevier and Stanford University, as many as 3,796 researchers (0.48% ) are from India.

