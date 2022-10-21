Withdraw case against Erukkur couple: CPI

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Toeing the line of the CPM, functionaries of the CPI led a protest against the police case on a couple who earlier this month allegedly shunned medical advice and resorted to a risky home birth, on Thursday. The couple joined the protest with their newborn.

Dozens gathered at the Sirkazhi bus stand and raised slogans against the district administration and the police for registering a case against the couple and the founder of a not-for-profit over the home birth. The 32-year-old woman from Erukkur refused medical advice to go for a Caesarean delivery and instead delivered her second male child at her house on October 4. Her husband allegedly assisted in the delivery and did not entertain medical assistance.

On information, the district administration and the health department initiated steps to provide the mother and the newborn with medical assistance. The family, however, turned them down, and also refused to vaccinate the child.

On the directions of District Collector R Lalitha, the Anaikaranchathiram police registered a case against the couple and another person under various sections of the IPC, including 294b (abuse), 317 (endangering the life of a newborn) and 353 (deterring a public servant from discharging his duty).

CPI district secretary A Srinivasan said, “It is not illegal to deliver at home. I was also delivered at my home 61 years ago. We condemn the case booked against the couple who were within their rights to refuse surgery, and the harassment meted out to them by the administration.

We demand withdrawal of the case against the couple and the farmer-activist (the third accused).” CPM district secretary P Srinivasan, who led the protest near the RDO office on Tuesday said, “We are not against allopathy. However, such means of delivery (home birth) should be allowed and preferences of the couple should be respected.”

