Home States Tamil Nadu

Withdraw case against Erukkur couple: CPI

On information, the district administration and the health department initiated steps to provide the mother and the newborn with medical assistance.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Toeing the line of the CPM, functionaries of the CPI led a protest against the police case on a couple who earlier this month allegedly shunned medical advice and resorted to a risky home birth, on Thursday. The couple joined the protest with their newborn.

Dozens gathered at the Sirkazhi bus stand and raised slogans against the district administration and the police for registering a case against the couple and the founder of a not-for-profit over the home birth. The 32-year-old woman from Erukkur refused medical advice to go for a Caesarean delivery and instead delivered her second male child at her house on October 4. Her husband allegedly assisted in the delivery and did not entertain medical assistance.

On information, the district administration and the health department initiated steps to provide the mother and the newborn with medical assistance. The family, however, turned them down, and also refused to vaccinate the child. 

On the directions of District Collector R Lalitha, the Anaikaranchathiram police registered a case against the couple and another person under various sections of the IPC, including 294b (abuse), 317 (endangering the life of a newborn) and 353 (deterring a public servant from discharging his duty).

CPI district secretary A Srinivasan said, “It is not illegal to deliver at home. I was also delivered at my home 61 years ago. We condemn the case booked against the couple who were within their rights to refuse surgery, and the harassment meted out to them by the administration.

We demand withdrawal of the case against the couple and the farmer-activist (the third accused).” CPM district secretary P Srinivasan, who led the protest near the RDO office on Tuesday said, “We are not against allopathy. However, such means of delivery (home birth) should be allowed and preferences of the couple should be respected.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp