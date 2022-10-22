Home States Tamil Nadu

39-year-old TN bodybuilder shoulders youth through free coaching

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: T Kannan, a native of Thamaraikuttyvilai near Nagercoil, is no stranger to lifting weights. The 39-year-old man made his way into the Cholan Book of World Records recently by pulling a 14-wheel truck weighing 13.5 tonnes.

Last year, he lifted two bikes, weighing 270 kg, for 42 metres, setting another record. Now, he is carrying the next generation of bodybuilders, weightlifters and athletes on his shoulders providing them free coaching at his gym in Melakrishnanputhoor near Thamarakuttyvilai.

"I wanted to become a police officer and excel in sports from my childhood, which remained a dream. However, I have been the Strong Man of Tamil Nadu eight times and Strong Man of India three times," said Kannan, who gained body strength in his childhood by swimming in sea, rivers and tanks.

A three-time district level body building champion P Karish Raja from Pallam said the result was due to Kannan's constant efforts. The 2022 Strong Man of Tamil Nadu said apart from giving free coaching, he looks after the body requirements during competitions. When asked about his future plan, Kannan said he is busy practising yoke walk with a 370 kg car for 30 metres, hoping for a record.

