Chinnar dam flow weakens bridge, road closed

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A bridge connecting Pennagaram and Palacode near Sakkilinatham village was damaged and its retaining walls collapsed by the strong currents of water released from the Chinnar dam.

Traffic was disrupted between Palacode and Pennagarm and people from Pikli and Saklinatham villages were stranded because of this. Revenue officials instructed people to exercise caution and keep away from water bodies.

S Sugumar, a resident of Pikli said, “The Chinnar river, which was dormant for five years, is flooded now as water is released from the dam. Due to increase in inflow and poor maintenance of the bridge, the retaining walls collapsed making it impossible to cross the bridge. The revenue department staff has instructed us to keep away from water bodies.”

Revenue officials said, “Revenue staff from both villages conducted a joint inspection and will take necessary steps to cater to the needs of people. Efforts will also be undertaken to renovate the bridge.” Officials added that the road will be temporarily closed to prevent accidents.

