Coimbatore: Chain snatcher jumps from building to escape chasers, fractures legs

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A debt-ridden man, who decided to snatch chains solve his problems, fell down from a building while attempting to flee from public and fractured his legs in his maiden attempt on Thursday night.

According to police, K Muthu Balaji (34) of Vinayagapuram near Saravanampatti, snatched a gold chain weighing two sovereigns from a 60-year-old woman, Kanchana, who was walking towards a store to buy vegetables with her daughter-in-law on Thursday night.

As Muthu Balaji snatched the chain, the two women raised alarm following which passersby tried to catch him. To escape from them, Balaji climbed the staircase of a house and reached the terrace. But he could not find a way from there and jumped off the 20-feet-high building. He suffered fractures in his legs.

The public retrieved the chain and handed Balaji over to police.

“Muthu Balaji was working as a CNC operator in a workshop. He invested money in the share market and lost all his savings. Also he took some money on loan and invested it and lost it also. Recently his wife along with the three-year-old child separated from him over a dispute due to his debts. So he decided to snatch chains and settle his dues, “ Senthilkumar, Inspector of Saravanampatti police station.

