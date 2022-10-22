Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corp to conduct drive to raze illegal ramps

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will remove all ramps built by people encroaching by roads across the city.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will remove all ramps built by people encroaching by roads across the city.

Sources said several people have been violating plan approval and setting up gates or extending ramps till the roads. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap has ordered the town planning officials in all five zones to conduct a survey and retrieve corporation roads. The move comes after East Zone Chairman Lakumi Izhamselvi raised the issue at the council meeting on Wednesday.

Lakumi Izhamselvi said, “A lot of house owners have built ramps by encroaching on roads, which leaves very less space for other road users. In order to sort out the issues, details and drawings of ramps should also be included in the building plan that are submitted to the CCMC’s Town Planning department. Officials must refrain from issuing CC (Completion Certificate) if the houses have violated the norms.”

A section of  residents urged the civic body to clearly spell out rules regarding construction of ramps. “A team of officials would be deployed and all encroachments will be removed without showing any favouritism. Councillors must not intervene in the issue and stop officials from removing encroachments. The action will be uniform and would be taken against any person regardless of their position. We shall also check the possibility of framing rules for construction of ramps,” added Prathap.

