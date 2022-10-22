DMK spokesman suspended after tweet ‘hurting’ Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has suspended one of its spokespersons and a veteran functionary KS Radhakrishnan from primary membership and other responsibilities. DMK general secretary Durai Murugan announced this in a statement here. He said the action was taken against Radhakrishnan for violating party discipline and acting in a way that would bring disrepute to the party.

After the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president, Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture of Kharge, terming him “another Manmohan Singh”. Though the tweet was later deleted, it seems to have hurt the sentiments of leaders of the Congress, which is an ally of the ruling DMK.

Lakshmi Ramachandran, general secretary of TNCC, took exception to Radhakrishnan’s tweet and said: “This is disrespect and insult to two great leaders of India. I don’t want to say anything more as I know that the DMK doesn’t endorse this person’s views. I hope appropriate action is taken.”

Notably, Radhakrishnan has long been lamenting about the non-recognition of his services to the party in an indirect manner through tweets. He would often say: Thaguthiyae thadai (being qualified is a hindrance to recognition). Though a spokesperson of the party, he stayed away from other DMK activities.

Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been urging ministers, MLAs and local body representatives to maintain dignity and discipline while meeting the people and expressing their views. He had also warned them that he would not hesitate to take action against those who indulge in improper behaviour.

Radhakrishnan, who was in the MDMK led by Vaiko, joined the DMK in April 2001. A staunch supporter of LTTE chief the late V Prabhakaran, he has authored a number of books on a variety of subjects. Radhakrishnan could not be reached for his comments on his suspension.

CHENNAI: The DMK has suspended one of its spokespersons and a veteran functionary KS Radhakrishnan from primary membership and other responsibilities. DMK general secretary Durai Murugan announced this in a statement here. He said the action was taken against Radhakrishnan for violating party discipline and acting in a way that would bring disrepute to the party. After the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president, Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture of Kharge, terming him “another Manmohan Singh”. Though the tweet was later deleted, it seems to have hurt the sentiments of leaders of the Congress, which is an ally of the ruling DMK. Lakshmi Ramachandran, general secretary of TNCC, took exception to Radhakrishnan’s tweet and said: “This is disrespect and insult to two great leaders of India. I don’t want to say anything more as I know that the DMK doesn’t endorse this person’s views. I hope appropriate action is taken.” Notably, Radhakrishnan has long been lamenting about the non-recognition of his services to the party in an indirect manner through tweets. He would often say: Thaguthiyae thadai (being qualified is a hindrance to recognition). Though a spokesperson of the party, he stayed away from other DMK activities. Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been urging ministers, MLAs and local body representatives to maintain dignity and discipline while meeting the people and expressing their views. He had also warned them that he would not hesitate to take action against those who indulge in improper behaviour. Radhakrishnan, who was in the MDMK led by Vaiko, joined the DMK in April 2001. A staunch supporter of LTTE chief the late V Prabhakaran, he has authored a number of books on a variety of subjects. Radhakrishnan could not be reached for his comments on his suspension.