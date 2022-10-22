Erode: Woman fast asleep drowns as water inundates house

By Express News Service

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed Erode district from Thursday night resulting in water overflowing from water bodies. A 75-year-old woman, who was fast asleep, drowned as water entered her house due to flash flood in the Perumpallam stream.

According to District Disaster Management, Erode received 638.8 mm of rain till 8 am on Friday, Normal life was affected as rainwater entered more than 75 houses in Senapathipalayam on Chennimalai Road early on Friday morning allegedly due to a block in the stream. All major roads were inundated as rain lashed the city from Thursday midnight to Friday morning.

Traffic was diverted as the Erode-Palani road in Moolapalayam was flooded by surplus water from Rangampallam stream. A flash flood in Perumpallam stream inundated more than 80 houses in Stony Bridge and Ashokapuri areas close by . A 75-year-old woman who lived alone in her home in Ashokapuri died, officials added.

Police identified the deceased as Rangammal, a widow. Around 1.30 am on Friday, rainwater entered her house. But as she was fast asleep, she drowned. Neighbours noticed it on Friday morning and informed Erode Town Police who recovered the body.

TN Housing and Urban Development Minister Su Muthuswamy visited the flood-affected areas and directed officials to expedite work to drain stagnant water. Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan also visited the rain-affected areas, and demanded that all waterways in the State be dredged immediately.

“Due to heavy rains, rainwater entered houses in more than 8 areas in the city and suburbs. Officials are actively working to restore normalcy in rainwater-infested areas. About 400 rain-affected people have been temporarily accommodated in camps.” the Revenue Department officials said.

Meanwhile, the volume of water released from Mettur dam into the Cauvery river was stepped up to 1.05 lakh cusecs on Friday evening. Following this, flood warning has been issued to people living on the banks of the river.

