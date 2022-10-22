Home States Tamil Nadu

Grace marks for wrong question in NEET: Madras HC

The petitioner, T Udhayakumar of Tindivanam, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, scored 92 marks against the NEET cut-off of 93.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:52 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar on Friday ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide four grace marks to a NEET candidate for a question in which wrong key answers were provided in the question paper.

The petitioner, T Udhayakumar of Tindivanam, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, scored 92 marks against the NEET cut-off of 93. When he approached the NTA seeking the marks, his plea was rejected saying the marks were given only if the question was answered. But he omitted it, fearing negative marks. The plea was withdrawn and later a fresh one was filed but the single judge dismissed it for deficiencies.

Referring to Article 46 of the Constitution, which states the State shall protect the educational and economic interests of SCs, STs and weaker sections, the bench said, “the NTA being instrumentality of the State cannot refuse to award the four marks to the appellant who belongs to weaker section of society.”

Didn’t answer question fearing -ve marking 
When he approached the NTA, his plea was rejected saying the marks were given if the question was answered. But he omitted it, fearing negative marks. 

