Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Medical College buildings thrown open

CM MK Stalin inaugurated Madurai Medical College’s five new buildings, which include a library and separate hostels for girls.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated Madurai Medical College’s five new buildings, which include a library and separate hostels for girls. The project is estimated at a cost of Rs 48 crore, and was launched on Friday through video conference from the Tamil Nadu secretariat in Chennai. 

The facilities is expected to benefit 288 postgraduate and 174 undergraduate medical students. During the event, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar said he had inspected the new buildings, adding that the quality of the buildings will be checked periodically.  

Later, the chief minister directly asked about drinking water and sanitation facilities in the hostel for boys, to which a PG medical student Kirubasankar said he was completely satisfied. Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Ma Subramanian along with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu took part from Chennai. Minister P Moorthy, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Mayor V Indrani, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Madurai Medical College Dean Dr A Rathinavel joined the event in Madurai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Madurai Medical College
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp