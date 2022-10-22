Madurai Medical College buildings thrown open

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated Madurai Medical College’s five new buildings, which include a library and separate hostels for girls. The project is estimated at a cost of Rs 48 crore, and was launched on Friday through video conference from the Tamil Nadu secretariat in Chennai.

The facilities is expected to benefit 288 postgraduate and 174 undergraduate medical students. During the event, District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar said he had inspected the new buildings, adding that the quality of the buildings will be checked periodically.

Later, the chief minister directly asked about drinking water and sanitation facilities in the hostel for boys, to which a PG medical student Kirubasankar said he was completely satisfied. Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Ma Subramanian along with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu took part from Chennai. Minister P Moorthy, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Mayor V Indrani, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Madurai Medical College Dean Dr A Rathinavel joined the event in Madurai.

