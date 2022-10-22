Notice issued to TN on plea to recover ‘missing’ idol of Brihadisvara temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to recover the idol of Lord Indiran belonging to the Brihadisvara temple in Thanjavur, and to reopen the Indiran temple for public view.

The litigant S Alagarsamy Pandian of Ramanathapuram submitted that the Indiran temple is situated within the Brihadisvara temple, which was built by King Raja Raja Chola in the 11th century. But the said temple remains closed for devotees and no pujas are being conducted there, he alleged.

Saying that this might be because the idol of Lord Indiran had gone missing, Pandian sought a direction to recover the idol and to reopen the temple. He further wanted appointment of a priest to conduct regular rituals and also the ‘Indira Vizha’ for the deity as mentioned in Sangam literature. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to November 1.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to recover the idol of Lord Indiran belonging to the Brihadisvara temple in Thanjavur, and to reopen the Indiran temple for public view. The litigant S Alagarsamy Pandian of Ramanathapuram submitted that the Indiran temple is situated within the Brihadisvara temple, which was built by King Raja Raja Chola in the 11th century. But the said temple remains closed for devotees and no pujas are being conducted there, he alleged. Saying that this might be because the idol of Lord Indiran had gone missing, Pandian sought a direction to recover the idol and to reopen the temple. He further wanted appointment of a priest to conduct regular rituals and also the ‘Indira Vizha’ for the deity as mentioned in Sangam literature. A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case to November 1.