Puducherry to get Rs 1.4k crore Central aid: N Rangasamy

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the Central government has assured to provide central assistance of Rs 1,400 crore in the revised budget estimates which will be released by end of December or in January.

“PM Narendra Modi had earlier assured of additional central assistance and subsequently the finance minister has reiterated it. This was communicated during the meeting of the chief secretary and finance secretary with the Union finance secretary. He said that the central assistance would include arrears of VII pay commission, GST compensation, infrastructure development and others,” he said.

