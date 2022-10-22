Home States Tamil Nadu

Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes memorial to be built at MGR park

The decision was taken after a discussion with other officials, social activists and representatives of community welfare associations.

Published: 22nd October 2022

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Putting an end to the controversy over construction of Manimandapam for former Thoothukudi municipality chairman Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the memorial will be constructed at MGR park in the the city, instead of the Roche park along the beach. The decision was taken after a discussion with other officials, social activists and representatives of community welfare associations.

The State government had issued a government order on October 17 to construct a Manimandapam for Cruz at Roche park along the beach. The former municipality chairman is known as the father of Thoothukudi public for his service towards the development of the coastal town.

However, a large chunk of the public wanted the memorial to be in the heart of the city. A consultation meeting was arranged at the collectorate on Friday, with representatives of the Parathar welfare association, social activists and officials.

During the meeting, it was decided to allocate 20 cents of land at MGR park, which is located along the Palayamkottai road, for constructing the Manimandapam. "Cruz should not be narrowed down to a single community as he stood for all people. The Manimandapam at MGR Park will come up at an estimated cost of `82 lakh. A resolution will be passed in the Thoothukudi corporation so as to not remove the present statue of Cruz on Gin factory road corner," said Geetha Jeevan.

