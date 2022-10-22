TN: Soon, riding without helmet can get your driving licence axed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorists caught riding two-wheelers without a helmet or using mobile phones while driving for may soon lose their driving licence if they repeat the office more than twice. Cancellation of driving licence a punishment hitherto given only to habitual drunk drivers or drivers involved in road crashes has been extended to other traffic violations, including rash driving, negligent driving (use of mobile phones), riding without helmet, and a few others (see the list).

However, recommending the cancellation of driving licence of individuals involved in such offences has been left to the discretion of traffic police. The home transport department in its recent order stated that a separate notification, empowering traffic police in the rank of special sub-inspector and above to recommend cancellation of driving licence for certain offences that may lead to crashes, would be issued soon.

“Besides penalising the motorists, traffic police can recommend cancellation of their driving licence. A G.O. for needed guidelines will be issued soon,” said an officer from the transport department.

As of March this year, the state has 3.23 crore vehicles, of which 84% (2.72 crore) are two-wheelers. As per official data, 1,11,053 driving licences were suspended in 2020.

Official sources said the number of cancellations of driving licences has been declining for the past several years owing to litigation against cancellation. “In most cases, the licence was cancelled without seeking an explanation from the motorist involved in a crash and any other incident. Necessary instructions have been issued to officials to adhere to procedures while cancelling the licences,” said a senior transport officer.

Role of road-safety panel

The decision to add these offences for cancellation of driving licences was taken based on recommendations of a Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety

Which are the offences?

Overloading passengers

Carrying people in goods vehicles

Rash driving

Negligent driving

Riding without helmet

Overspeeding

Endangering lives by parking in a public space

Using siren while driving

Racing or speed trial on road

Obstructing ambulance

