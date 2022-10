By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Five stone inscriptions dating back to the 12th Century were found in broken pieces at a Vishnu run-down temple in Natteri village near Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai. Recently, the Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research (TCHR) a district-level society conducted a field inspection in the village. With help from residents, Secretary S Balamurugan, and members Logesh, Palaniswami, Madhanmohan, Sridhar, and Nandakumar discovered the stone inscriptions.