Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple on run in Rs 60 lakh job racket case held in Kerala

The arrested were identified as K Dhanya of Kasaragod and her husband T Karunanidhi (43) from Ganapathy.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB), on Friday, arrested a 39-year-old woman, who posed as a doctor with ESI hospital, along with her husband in Kerala for duping job aspirants of Rs 60 lakh under the pretext of arranging government jobs for them.

The arrested were identified as K Dhanya of Kasaragod and her husband T Karunanidhi (43) from Ganapathy. The case against them was booked back in June. P Renugadevi, inspector of CCB police said, “Similar cases were registered against the couple in Subramaniapuram police station in Madurai and Singanallur. Dhanya also has a job fraud case filed against her in Ernakulam. So far, we received eight complaints against the couple.”

According to the police, P Nufail (23), a B Com graduate from Sulur approached Dhanya through his friend to get a government job. Dhanya, along with her husband, allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from Nufail and assured a job in ESI hospital in September 2021. The couple also gave him a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital. Following this, more people, including Nufail’s friends paid a total of Rs 59 lakh to the couple for getting jobs. But later, they found that the appointment letters were fake.

Based on the complaints, CCB police booked a case in June this year. However, the couple absconded and obtained anticipatory bail. But in a case registered in Madurai, the High Court dismissed the bail and ordered the police to arrest them. On Friday, a special team of CCB police arrested them at the Kannur bus stand and brought them to Coimbatore, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore job racket Job fraud Kerala
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp