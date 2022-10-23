Couple on run in Rs 60 lakh job racket case held in Kerala

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Crime Branch (CCB), on Friday, arrested a 39-year-old woman, who posed as a doctor with ESI hospital, along with her husband in Kerala for duping job aspirants of Rs 60 lakh under the pretext of arranging government jobs for them.

The arrested were identified as K Dhanya of Kasaragod and her husband T Karunanidhi (43) from Ganapathy. The case against them was booked back in June. P Renugadevi, inspector of CCB police said, “Similar cases were registered against the couple in Subramaniapuram police station in Madurai and Singanallur. Dhanya also has a job fraud case filed against her in Ernakulam. So far, we received eight complaints against the couple.”

According to the police, P Nufail (23), a B Com graduate from Sulur approached Dhanya through his friend to get a government job. Dhanya, along with her husband, allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from Nufail and assured a job in ESI hospital in September 2021. The couple also gave him a fake appointment order for a post of attender in the hospital. Following this, more people, including Nufail’s friends paid a total of Rs 59 lakh to the couple for getting jobs. But later, they found that the appointment letters were fake.

Based on the complaints, CCB police booked a case in June this year. However, the couple absconded and obtained anticipatory bail. But in a case registered in Madurai, the High Court dismissed the bail and ordered the police to arrest them. On Friday, a special team of CCB police arrested them at the Kannur bus stand and brought them to Coimbatore, said sources.

