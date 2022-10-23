Home States Tamil Nadu

Help trace classmates who haven't joined colleges yet: Education dept to officials

According to officials, the students of government schools can call their classmates or check on them directly, if they are unreachable via phone.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to trace students who have not joined higher education institutions after Class 12, the School Education Department is set to rope in their classmates to contact their friends flying under the radar. It has asked the students to utilise the Deepavali holidays to check on their friends.

According to officials, the students of government schools can call their classmates or check on them directly, if they are unreachable via phone. They can then pass on the information to their headmasters. We are also planning to honour the students participating in the initiative, added officials.

The department had earlier said that more than 10,725 students, who studied in government schools, are yet to join higher education institutions. It conducted counselling sessions for around 2,700 students on Thursday in district collectorates across the State while the next such counselling was scheduled on Friday.

"Some of the students agreed to join the colleges and were given spot admission. We also tried to encourage students who didn't have the interest to pursue higher education. However, most students cited the reason of economically-backward families, and the inability to pay fees," said an official part of the counselling held in Chennai. The official added, along with the district collectorate, we are trying to arrange for scholarships for them.

The school education department on Saturday released a video on its Twitter page in which actor Kalaiarasan asked the students to ensure that their classmates get help from the government to pursue higher education.

