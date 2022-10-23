Kanimozhi inspects stormwater drain works in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Parliamentarian and DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday inspected works underway for stormwater drains and linking of canals in city corporation limits. She was accompanied by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Commissioner T Charushree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram legislator MC Shanmugaiah and others. Speaking to media persons later, Kanimozhi said 60% of the works taken up under the Smart Cities Mission has been completed. "A few works are pending due to a delay in the release of funds, while some road connectivity works are pending owing to encroachments. We are trying to finish everything before the onset of monsoon," she added. Earlier in the day, the MP inspected the construction of stormwater drains at Puckle road, fourth gate, VMS Nagar, Madankulam, Kurinchi Nagar and Rahmath Nagar, where water stagnation had been reported during every monsoon season. She also launched an 'I Love Thoothukudi' selfie point for tourists at the Jeyaraj road corner. The selfie point was set up by the city corporation as part of the city's beautification measures.