Madras HC acquits two men in 2014 murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently acquitted two men who were convicted in a 2014 murder case in Tiruchy.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently acquitted two men who were convicted in a 2014 murder case in Tiruchy. According to the prosecution, the deceased taxi driver was working on July 4, 2014, when the two accused- Yuvaraj and Suresh- posed as customers and got into his car. They later made him stop the car in a deserted area, strangulated him to death and took away his valuables, including the car.

A case was registered and a Sessions Court in Tiruchy convicted them and sentenced them to life imprisonment in January 2020. Challenging this, the duo filed appeals before the High Court. A Bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh, which heard the appeals, observed, "This is yet another case where a murder for gain had taken place and the prosecution has goofed up the investigation." The judges noted that except the recovery of the deceased's car from Suresh, there is no other evidence against the duo. Hence, the benefit of doubt has to be given to the duo, the judges opined and acquitted them from the case.

