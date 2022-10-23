Rs 7 crore business at Ettayapuram cattle market

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Business worth over Rs 7 crore was witnessed at the Ettayapuram cattle market on Saturday in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival. Sources said over 12,000 goats and sheep were brought into the weekly market on the day. Traders from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, and even Chennai took part in the bidding process.

Cattle traders prefer the Ettayapuram market for business since the goats and sheep that grow on the region’s black soil are considered in fine fettle. The region also has lush grass fields.

“Lambs weighing 10 kg were sold for Rs 8,000, while those weighing 12 kg-13 kg cost around Rs 13,000. We got better prices for the sheep on Saturday, compared to previous weeks,” Senthil, a cattle farmer, said. According to the trade organisers, around Rs 7 crore worth of trade took place in the market on the day. Previous weeks had witnessed an average business of Rs 2 crore, they added.

THOOTHUKUDI: Business worth over Rs 7 crore was witnessed at the Ettayapuram cattle market on Saturday in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival. Sources said over 12,000 goats and sheep were brought into the weekly market on the day. Traders from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, and even Chennai took part in the bidding process. Cattle traders prefer the Ettayapuram market for business since the goats and sheep that grow on the region’s black soil are considered in fine fettle. The region also has lush grass fields. “Lambs weighing 10 kg were sold for Rs 8,000, while those weighing 12 kg-13 kg cost around Rs 13,000. We got better prices for the sheep on Saturday, compared to previous weeks,” Senthil, a cattle farmer, said. According to the trade organisers, around Rs 7 crore worth of trade took place in the market on the day. Previous weeks had witnessed an average business of Rs 2 crore, they added.