Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 7 crore business at Ettayapuram cattle market

Traders from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, and even Chennai took part in the bidding process.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Business worth over Rs 7 crore was witnessed at the Ettayapuram cattle market on Saturday in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival. Sources said over 12,000 goats and sheep were brought into the weekly market on the day. Traders from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, and even Chennai took part in the bidding process.

Cattle traders prefer the Ettayapuram market for business since the goats and sheep that grow on the region’s black soil are considered in fine fettle. The region also has lush grass fields.

“Lambs weighing 10 kg were sold for Rs 8,000, while those weighing 12 kg-13 kg cost around Rs 13,000. We got better prices for the sheep on Saturday, compared to previous weeks,” Senthil, a cattle farmer, said. According to the trade organisers, around Rs 7 crore worth of trade took place in the market on the day. Previous weeks had witnessed an average business of Rs 2 crore, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp