Woman kills husband, fakes it as suicide

Sources said the man had bought booze with the money the suspect gave to buy meat, and this had led to the murder.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A woman from Rajapalayam has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and staging it as a suicide. Sources said the man had bought booze with the money the suspect gave to buy meat, and this had led to the murder.

According to police, the victim, Sandhana Mariyappan (48), was a drunkard and had suffered a paralytic attack on his right side. On Sunday, his wife Pandiselvi (39) gave him Rs 500 to buy half a kilo of mutton meat. However, Mariyappan spent half the money to buy meat and drank booze with the remaining amount.

"Irked over this, Pandiselvi allegedly hit him using a wooden log. She also made a fine-cut injury on his neck to make it look like a suicide later. She left for her daughter's house in Seithur after that. The same evening she went back to the house along with the daughter and acted shocked upon seeing her husband dead. She also claimed to the daughter and also the couple's younger daughter that Mariyappan had a habit of hurting himself after getting drunk," police said.

However, police found her statements suspicious and decided to send the body for autopsy. The autopsy report revealed that the wounds were not self-inflicted. Police grilled Pandiselvi about this and she reportedly confessed to the crime. She was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody the following day.

