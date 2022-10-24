Home States Tamil Nadu

Every spark this Deepavali weighs heavily on this family

A great many families in Tamil Nadu will today share good cheers amidst the sparkles and clatter of firecrackers.

Published: 24th October 2022

Jayaraman’s wife Janaki with her kids

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  A great many families in Tamil Nadu will today share good cheers amidst the sparkles and clatter of firecrackers. However, every thud of crackers bursting this Deepavali season will weigh heavily on the hearts of the late M Jayaraman’s wife and four children. Their lives took a turn for the worse on July 27 when 50-year-old Jayaraman died in a cracker unit blast in Valayapatti. He was dragging a 15-kg sack of firecrackers and it exploded owing to friction from the floor.

Jayaraman, who hails from Veeranapuram village in Tenkasi district, had been making firecrackers for over 15 years, and the family lived a content life until he sustained a shoulder injury in an accident at the production unit two years ago. His son J Vignesh Kumar (17) said, “After the accident, my father took up work as a farmhand. But the pay was paltry and we needed to admit my elder sister to college. Due to this, father returned to work at the cracker unit despite our protest. The July blast, however, took him away from us forever.”

After Jayaraman’s demise, his wife Janaki (37) left her cracker unit job and now takes up odd farm works to run the family. Vignesh is studying in Class 12, while his sister J Vasuki (18) is pursuing her first year of college, brother J Balaji (15) Class 10, and younger sister J Karthika (13) Class 7. 

The thought of dropping out of school and landing a job to help his mother pay the bills often revisits Vignesh. “Earlier, our family earned Rs 1,000 daily, with father receiving Rs 600 and mother Rs 400 at the cracker unit. Now, mother gets a daily wage of Rs 250.

One of our relatives has been providing financial assistance for Vasuki’s education. I request the government to consider our plight and help us meet the expenses of my siblings’ education at least,” he said. Janaki believes a job under the mid-day meal scheme at schools will provide her with a pay decent enough to take care of the children comfortably.

