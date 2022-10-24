Home States Tamil Nadu

Forced to work 16 hours without rest for Deepavali services: TNSTC drivers

Drivers of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) complain they are forced to work for almost 16 hours without rest to operate special buses for Deepavali. 

Published: 24th October 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of TNSTC buses at the Tiruchy Central bus stand. (Express Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Drivers of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) complain they are forced to work for almost 16 hours without rest to operate special buses for Deepavali. Warning that the corporation is putting lives at risk by forcing drivers to work continuously, Cheziyan (name changed), a driver in Coimbatore region, said,

“In view of Deepavali, the corporation instructed us not to take leave from October 21 to October 26. Most drivers are operating buses for more than one shift without a break as there is a shortage of crew. This is my second shift at the wheel continuously from Saturday.” 

K Periyaswamy, zonal secretary of LPF, a workers union affiliated to the DMK, said, “There has been no recruitment of drivers and conductors in the last seven years. Almost 350 driver posts out of the requirement of 2,400 in Coimbatore region are vacant.” Further, he said crew are paid `436 for working additional shift and demanded that it should be increased at least to Rs 1000.

M Anburaj, member of a workers union in Coimbatore, said, “A driver on Coimbatore - Madurai route would take nine hours to complete a single trip. Due to shortage in driver strength, they are forced to operate two trips on the route because of Deepavali, which means he has to operate for almost 18 hours without rest.”

S Senthil kumar, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore, admitted that there are not enough drivers and they have no option than to ask the crew to work additional shift. “However we ensure drivers get enough rest before starting on a trip. We are not forcing anyone into additional duty.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp