Over 8 lakh people dash out of Chennai for Deepavali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, 8.2 lakh people left Chennai city to various parts of the State via trains, government buses, and omnibuses. According to transport data, 3.5 lakh passengers travelled by train between October 19 and 21 from Chennai Central, Egmore, and Tambaram stations.

This includes 1.27 lakh unreserved passengers. Similarly, 3.9 lakh were ferried by 7,208 buses from Chennai. A Anbalagan, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association president, said, “Around 2,250 omnibuses with 81,100 commuters operated from Chennai to parts of TN from October 21 - 22.”

The Chennai - Bengaluru NH, Chennai - Tiruchy NH, and the East Coast Road saw serpentine queues of cars and two-wheelers as large numbers left the city in their vehicles on Friday and Saturday. In contrast, the city’s arterial roads Anna Salai, EVR Periyar Road, Kamarajar Road sported a deserted look on Sunday.

Surprisingly, the busy GST Road between Tambaram and Vandalur managed to avoid the usual congestion. Vehicles could travel to Vandalur within 20 -25 minutes from Saturday onwards, thanks to the new rail over bridge (one lane) at Perungalathur.

“Last year, I spent 75 minutes crossing Perungalathur. On Saturday, it took 20 minutes to reach Mannivakkam from Tambaram by car. There was no congestion,” said R Sakthivel of Walajabad.

Meanwhile, the construction of ROB and Kilambakkam bus terminus should also be expedited, R Thirupati, a commuter said.

