Sparks fly on Twitter as BJP, DMK spar over cracker curb

After the row over Hindi imposition, cadres of the ruling DMK and the BJP are now fighting on social media over the curbs on bursting crackers during Deepavali.

By S Kumaresan
CHENNAI:  After the row over Hindi imposition, cadres of the ruling DMK and the BJP are now fighting on social media over the curbs on bursting crackers during Deepavali. While the BJP accused the DMK of hurting Hindu sentiments by imposing restrictions on bursting crackers, the DMK said it was the BJP-led Centre that recommended the curbs to the Supreme Court (SC). 

BJP TN unit on Sunday tweeted a video of its president K Annamalai bursting crackers. In the video, he was seen criticising the DMK-led State government and saying that everyone celebrates Deepavali with lots of crackers. The party’s state secretary SG Surya seconded Annamalai. The video was retweeted and liked by scores of BJP cadre.

Soon, hundreds of DMK cadre swung into action. DMK IT wing secretary TRB Raja tweeted: “It was the #Sangithva BJP-led Union government that proposed the ban on crackers. Now, their leaders say burst crackers as much as you want #Sangithva fails.” Raja also posted a few pages of the SC verdict. Some DMK cadre posted a video on how the BJP-led Centre was responsible for the restrictions on crackers on Deepavali.  

Commenting on the matter, SG Surya said: “Yes, the restrictions were based on an SC order. NEET is being held based also on an SC order. The DMK is ready to accept the top court’s order over crackers but demands an exemption from NEET. If DMK’s intention is to protect TN people, it should have sought an exemption from the order curbing crackers as many depend on the industry in Sivakasi.”

