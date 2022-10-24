Tamil Nadu: Engineering college student kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old private engineering college student allegedly died by suicide at a rented apartment near Potheri on Saturday.

According to Maraimalai Nagar police, the boy was identified as Nikhil Joseph James, a final-year engineering student and a native of Kerala. On Saturday night, he allegedly took the extreme step and informed his friend, who was staying in the next room.

His friend rushed to the room and found Nikhil lying unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital.

Maraimalai Nagar police sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and an investigation was started. His parents have been informed and they are on their way from Mumbai, the police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

