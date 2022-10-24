Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Farmer dies; police suspect he was shot while hunting but kin refute claims

A 60-year-old farmer died near Vazhapadi alleged after a country-made gun went off during a hunting expedition.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A 60-year-old farmer died near Vazhapadi alleged after a country-made gun went off during a hunting expedition. Police said Perumal, of Periayakutti Maduvu, used to go hunting into the forest along with friends. On Saturday too, they went for hunting,  but did not return.

“We received information that one of the Periayakutti Maduvu villagers who was hunting inside the forest on Saturday died when a country-made gun went off by accident. On investigation, it was found that some people of that village had gone hunting with country-made guns in a gang. Perumal also went with them. Perumal died of a pellet injury. Subsequently, his body was burnt in the forest.” Vazhapadi police said.

“But villagers, including Perumal’s family, deny the information we got during the secret investigation. There are 70 families in that hilly village. Everyone says that Perumal died of chest pain. Villagers claim his body was cremated after following all rituals immediately, because of which they were unable to inform the Police.

Perumal’s family did not come forward to file a complaint in this regard,” a police officer said. “The villagers went hunting with country guns, and we suspect they are hiding the truth fearing action. We are continuing to investigate the matter,” the officer added.

