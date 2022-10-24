Tamil Nadu: Over 300 guest lecturers, non-teaching staff at govt colleges fear loss of job over GO

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A recent G.O. asking State-run universities to accommodate excess staff employed as guest lecturers and non-teaching staff at government colleges that were previously their constituent colleges, has left over 300 staff members in the lurch.

The order issued by the Department of Higher Education on September 15 has sanctioned 793 guest lecturer posts and 43 non-teaching staff posts in Phase I (14 colleges), 1,455 guest lecturer posts and 872 non-teaching staff posts in Phase II (27 colleges). Staff members employed over the number of sanctioned posts have to be removed and they will be accommodated by the parent universities, the order added. However, several of the universities themselves are dealing with excess staff crises and making more appointments doesn't seem plausible.

In Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) alone, over 50 teaching and non-teaching staff are employed above the permitted number. Requesting anonymity, a guest lecturer from Thirumangalam Government Arts and Science College said during the establishment of the Madurai Kamaraj University constituent college, former Vice Chancellor PP Chellathurai recruited excess guest lecturers and non-teaching staff, and reaped personal benefits over the appointments.

"In the G.O, it is mentioned that the varsity concerned will take over the excess staff. However, the present MKU Vice Chancellor had only recently agreed to 11 agendas, including one to remove excess non-teaching staff from the varsity. So, there are fewer chances of MKU accommodating those sacked from government colleges. Similarly, government arts and science colleges are only permitted to have four guest lecturers per department," the guest lecturer noted.

Principal of the Government Arts and Science College at Thirumangalam Umaraj said there won't be a situation wherein the staff would be rendered jobless. "However, the registrars of respective varsities have to make the final decision," he said.

Meanwhile, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar has clarified to TNIE that the varsity will welcome back only those regular staff working under deputation, and not the consolidated-salaried teaching and non-teaching staff. "MKU is trying to cut down on existing non-teaching staff strength, and so there is no way we will accommodate more appointments," he said.

Responding to this issue, Regional Joint Director Pon Muthuramalingam said all these government colleges were until recently, university-constituent colleges. "The varsities concerned must find a solution to this crisis as they themselves made all the appointments. Until October, the varsity concerned had been disbursing salaries to the government college staff. But from November onwards, their salaries will be disbursed by the Department of Higher Education through me. Regarding this, all universities had to send me an authorisation letter detailing the staff strength and their appointment letters. The MKU Registrar is yet to send me this letter. Excess staff will be terminated on the basis of their inexperience or ineligibility. The department will soon convene a meeting to discuss the issue," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, President of Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association V Thangaraj said as many as 205 guest lecturers are employed on an hourly basis in the 10 institutions that were previously constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University alone. Similarly, there are excess staff in all government colleges. Guidelines must be created for removing excess guest lecturers and non-teaching staff, he urged

When contacted, Director of Collegiate Education Eswara Moorthi said the government is yet to take a final decision on the excess staff crisis.

