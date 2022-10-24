Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Special buses to help residents reach home for Deepavali

In view of Deepavali on Monday, SETC and TNSTC are operating over 100 special buses between Chennai and Madurai.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In view of Deepavali on Monday, SETC and TNSTC are operating over 100 special buses between Chennai and Madurai. This apart, another 60 special buses will ply to other locations, including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil from Madurai. Except the buses to Chennai, the remaining buses will be plying on a need basis.

Scores of people, who were trying to reach their birthplace, thronged the bus stand on Sunday. Additional staff were deployed at all important bus stands including Dr MGR bus stand and Arappalayam bus stands in the district to guide the passengers. Southern Railway is also operating special trains.

Passengers have to pay Rs 450 for a non-AC semi sleeper and Rs 650 for AC semi sleeper while travelling from Chennai to Madurai. However, Omni buses are allegedly charging Rs 1,776 for non-AC semi sleeper and Rs 2,016 for AC semi sleeper for the same distance, four times higher than the fares by SETC. The State Transport Minister had announced that action will be taken against the bus owners if they charge exorbitant fares. As per the RTO commissioner, a special team monitoring will be deployed at the two toll gates in Madurai for inspection.

Madurai native Senthil said he books the tickets online in September itself to avoid the last-minute rush. "People who decide to visit their native place at the last minute definitely have to pay over Rs 2,000," he added.

