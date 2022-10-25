Coimbatore car blast: Five arrested, cops recover huge cache of explosives

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police arrested on Tuesday five more people in connection with a car blast after a 29-year-old man was killed in a car explosion in front of a Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu a communally sensitive area, in the city on Sunday.

The deceased A Jameesha Mubin (29) was charred to death in the explosion. Nails, bearing balls, glass pebbles, an unexploded LGP cylinder and some other items were found in the vehicle.

While Police said an LPG cylinder possibly triggered the blast, a search at the residence of the deceased, led to the detection of a huge quantum of low-intensive explosive substances such as including potassium nitrate, Aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal.

DGP C Sylendra Babu on Sunday said that "low-intensive" explosive material, used in making explosives, was recovered from the house of Mubin. Going by the materials sized from his house, this could have been meant for a possible plan in the future, the DGP said.

Coimbatore city police booked a case under sections 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, for further investigation.

Following the trace of identity, Police On Monday intensified the investigation into the case incident in the city, as the deceased had been in contact with a few people.

Also, the CCTV footage gathered from the surrounding of Mebin’s house at HMPR at Kottaimedu shows a group of men carrying luggage wrapped with gunny bags from his house hours before the incident.

CCTV footage near the house showed five people purportedly taking out a gunny bag from Mubin's place around 11.25 pm on Saturday, police said.

Based on the contact with Mubin, on Monday detained five more persons namely –Mohammad Dhalha (25) Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navas Ismail from GM Nagar, Mohammad Azarudheen (23) from Ukkadam. They were arrested in the night and will be remanded today, said police.

According to the police, Azarudheen was a cousin and brother of Mubin and he had allegedly arranged the transportation engaged by Mubin. Mohammad Dhalha had arranged the car. The three others Riyaz, Feroz and Navas who were found in the CCTV footage had allegedly helped Mubin to load the materials in the car.

The arrested people denied the charges and confessed to the police that they had helped Mubin as he was shifting his residence.

"But there is no chance because the deceased Mubin was residing on the third floor of the rental building and the smell of explosive substances was overwhelming there when we went searching. they should know what items were being loaded in the car, said a senior police officer.

And when shifting houses, other things in the house are shifted first. No one would prefer to shift LPG cylinders and such explosives first, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway as to where they bought these explosive substances, in whose direction they tried to relocate them and where they were planning to take them. The police are planning to take the arrested five people back into their custody to investigate these angles.

When asked about Mubin, the police sources said that he was a self-radical-minded man and he was quizzed by the NIA in 2019 alleging that he was a sympathizer of ISIS. But no cases were filed against him. Mubin an engineering graduate was assisting his father in his scrap business and doing some work. During the house search, the police sources said that they have seized some written materials related to the making of explosives.

