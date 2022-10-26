Campaign on to retain KS Alagiri as TNCC chief

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is talk among Congress cadre in TN about a possible leadership change at the helm and supporters of KS Alagiri, who has been chief of TNCC for three years and seven months, have started highlighting his achievements. They intend to capitalise on the electoral successes to convince AICC to retain him.

A state-level functionary of the party told TNIE that Alagiri ran the party impartially and kept the morale of the cadre high. “During his tenure, the party secured eight of the nine contested Lok Sabha seats, 18 of the 25 Assembly seats, one RS seat and many local body seats.” Another state-level functionary said the posters put up by his supporters for his birthday last week addressed him as a hero.

“During the celebration at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, many were visibly lobbying for a second term.” According to a TNCC general secretary, the party witnessed no factional feud during his tenure. “Moreover, over four former state presidents attended Alagiri’s birthday bash. He also has the respect of grassroots and second-rung leaders.”

There are, however, divergent views as well. One cadre said: “Yes, it’s true that the party witnessed many electoral victories during his tenure. But, it was the success of the alliance, not of his leadership. Besides, he just turned 71. The party needs a younger and stronger leader to steer it in the digital era and the party has many such leaders. But, it falls on AICC to make that decision.”

