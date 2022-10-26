Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID begins probe into Kodanadu heist and murder case

The CB-CID would again carry out an inquiry with the manager, staff, cashier of the estate, father of a staff who had died by suicide and all the 10 accused in the case.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kodanadu-bungalow-estate-Express

A signboard at former chief minister Jayalalithaa's Kodanad bungalow. (Express)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Tamil Nadu crime branch-CID (CB-CID) on Wednesday began an investigation into the heist and murder case at Kodanadu bungalow belonging to late former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

The crime took place in April 2017.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID from the special investigation team (SIT) and personnel arrived at the estate and visited the spot where the body of the watchman of the bungalow was found, the police said.

The SIT, during its investigation for the last year, examined 316 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala Natarajan and submitted the 1,500-page report to the district sessions court here.

The CB-CID would again carry out an inquiry with the manager, staff, cashier of the estate, father of a staff who had died by suicide and all the 10 accused in the case and Dhanpal, the brother of Kanagaraj, a former driver of Jayalalithaa, who died in an accident in Salem just after four days of the heist and murder.

The investigation and inquiry by CB-CID lasted for nearly two hours and the team would return on October 28 when the case comes up before the court, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanadu jayalalithaa CB-CID
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp