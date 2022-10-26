Home States Tamil Nadu

Five years on, four Irula families await electricity

Three Irula families in Onnepuram and one in Kappukuzhi,  falling under Doddamanju panchayat in Anchetti taluk, are waiting to get hut power connections for over five years.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:26 AM

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three Irula families in Onnepuram and one in Kappukuzhi, falling under Doddamanju panchayat in Anchetti taluk, are waiting to get hut power connections for over five years. The families said they constructed the houses under the Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) scheme in 2015-2016, and had filed applications with panchayat officials.

Two months ago, about 20 SC families in Chikkamanju who also built homes under IAY in 2015-2016 were given power connection, but these four families have been left out.

M Thirumalai (49), a resident of Onnepuram who works as anti-poaching watcher in Anchetti, said, “ I shifted to the new house after my old house got damaged. Two months ago, a charitable trust from Denkanikottai distributed free solar bulbs to us. We are using this light now.”  Further, he added, “Panchayat officials assured to give us hut service, where we do not have to pay much. We are waiting for this.” D Madhesh, resident of Kappukuzhi, said his children depend on the solar bulbs for their studies.

Speaking to TNIE, Doddamanju panchayat secretary KV Subramani said,” The 20 houses in Chikkamanju got power connection due to the efforts of panchayat president Kamala’s husband. However, now, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is not giving applications for the hut service scheme.  We had also submitted applications to village administrative officers. But they are yet to verify and process them.”

Village Administrative Officer Ilamparithi said he did not receive any application from the people or the panchayat official regarding the power connections. “Once I get the applications, I will forward them to TNEB officials after verifying the documents,” he said.

TNEB official of Krishnagiri district also refuted Subramani’s claim and said they have not stopped hut service connections. “Once an application is received from the concerned block development officer, TNEB staff will verify the spot and will give the power connection,” he said.

Thalli Block Development Officer Vimal Ravikumar said there is no place to install poles in Onnepuram. However, he assured me that he will follow the issue.”

