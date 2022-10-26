Madurai cricketer becomes Indian physically challenged cricket team captain

By Express News Service

MADURAI: C Shivakumar, fondly called Sachin Shiva, from Madurai has become the first player from Tamil Nadu to be selected as the captain of the Indian physically challenged cricket team. The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) made the announcement on Monday for the T20 series with Sri Lanka slated for January 20, 21 and 22, next year.



33-year-old Sachin Siva has been playing the game for the last 15 years and has been an all-round performer for the Indian physically challenged cricket team for the past six years. He was promoted as the team captain based on his remarkable performance as the team vice-captain over the past three years.



"Fifteen years of my hard work has paid off. I was elated to hear that I'll be heading the team in the upcoming tournament. Being the record-holder for the fastest half-century and highest run scorer, I want to work hard to lead our team towards victory. I am proud to wear the blue jersey and lead the Indian physically challenged cricket team," Sachin Siva told TNIE.



"Though I have played for the country for the last six years, the chances of a cricket buff recognising me are zilch as the Indian physically challenged cricket team has not received its due recognition. Even our salaries are not on par with players of the main national team," he added.



The Madurai native owns a provisional store and had to rely on sponsors to build his cricketing career. "There are at least 90 other physically challenged cricketers in Tamil Nadu who have the talent to reach great heights, but have fallen behind due to the lack of financial assistance. I request more people to come forward to sponsor these cricketers," he added.

