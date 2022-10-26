Nayanthara 'surrogacy' row: Inquiry report says hospital didn't maintain treatment reports

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The four-member panel constituted to probe whether celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan violated surrogacy laws found the hospital did not maintain the treatment reports.

The inquiry report which neither named the couple nor the hospital that facilitated surrogacy delivery wondered why the department cannot cancel the license of the hospital for not maintaining proper treatment records on the case.

The report released by the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Wednesday stated that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had registered their marriage in 2016, and registered for surrogacy prior to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Shortly after actor Nayanthara and film director Vignesh Shivan announced that they were blessed with twin baby boys, social media woke up to the issue of surrogacy, one which has legal and ethical dimensions.

A day later, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the officials of the Directorate of Medical Services will be instructed to look into alleged violations in surrogacy parenting.

Though the couple didn’t disclose that they have become parents through surrogacy, there were speculations on social media that the couple has given birth to the babies through surrogacy.

Vignesh Shivan on October 9 tweeted “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa we are blessed with twin baby boys all our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combines with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam”

