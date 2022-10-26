Need mechanism to appoint right candidates for V-C post: Guv Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State’s academicians and experts are on the edge amid the ongoing controversy regarding the appointment of Vice-chancellors (V-C) in Kerala. This also comes after the recent statement by former State Governor Banwarilal Purohit that the posts in TN were sold for Rs 40 - Rs 50 crore.

Many are wary of a Kerala-like situation here as the current Governor RN Ravi and the State government are at loggerheads over the appointment of VCs, and other education-related matters. Experts opined that a fair and proper mechanism be put in place to ensure the appointment of right candidates, without corruption. They feel that the functioning of State universities will be adversely affected due to the ongoing fight between the two. They.

“Instead of fighting for the power to appoint V-Cs so that they can control the universities, the stakeholders like Governor and State government should act as facilitators for good governance in the universities. Universities should be made autonomous bodies, free from any interference,” said former vice-chancellor of Anna University, MK Surappa. He further added dedicated efforts from stakeholders to appoint the right candidate as V-C is the need of the hour for State varsities to excel and conduct path-breaking research.

Noted academician and former vice chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, V Vasanthi Devi advocated that education should be the State government’s prerogative and the Governor should have no role in it. “It is essential to ensure that Vice-chancellors and other appointments in the universities are not politically motivated. The high-level search committee, with credibility, must appoint V-Cs with academic credentials,” said Vasanthi Devi.

Search committees are in place, she said adding they need to do their job in proper letter and spirit with morality and accountability. Other academicians, too, told TNIE said that favouritism and contacts play a crucial role in the selection of V-Cs in the State universities.



