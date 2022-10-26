Home States Tamil Nadu

Post Deepavali, 525 people treated for burns in govt hospitals across TN

Following the Deepavali celebrations, doctors in 36 government hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Monday treated 525 people for burn injuries sustained while bursting firecrackers.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

36 government hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Monday treated 525 people for burn injuries sustained while bursting firecrackers. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the health department data, of the 525, 180 were in-patients and 345 out-patients. In 2021, government hospitals treated 501 cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday inspected hospitals and interacted with injured persons. Speaking to the press later, he said, there were no casualties this year and of the total injured, many were children. Some suffered a maximum of 17% burn injuries, he added.  

In Chennai, four government hospitals treated a total of 69 people: 24 in-patients and 45 out-patients. In 2021, 66 cases had been treated. This year, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital treated five cases; the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital treated 36; the Institute of Child Health saw 11; Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital treated 17 cases.

According to doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, of 11 patients, nearly 10 were admitted with finger and hand injuries.

Meanwhile, according to a release, Dr S Soundari, zonal head-clinical services of the Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chennai said, this Deepavali, the hospital treated 15 people -- including four children -- who sustained eye injuries. Around 10 were out-patients, and two persons were severely injured and required surgery.

Most injuries were due to the sudden impact of a cracker blast, with the splinters hitting the eyes, Dr Soundari added.

