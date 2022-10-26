Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi to house multi speciality hospital soon: Minister Geetha Jeevan

According to senior officials, the medical college hospital provides emergency and trauma care treatment to over 60,000 patients annually.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi will soon get a multi-speciality hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 131 crore, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan after inaugurating the expansion works of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to senior officials, the medical college hospital provides emergency and trauma care treatment to over 60,000 patients annually. However, it lacked an operation theatre on the ground floor and patients admitted during golden hours were affected. Hence, an emergency operation theatre was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore, as a part of expansion works.

After unveiling the building, Minister Jeevan said the State government is planning to establish a multi-speciality hospital on the medical college campus near Third Mile. "The hospital will have all super speciality departments and a bed count of 500.

The project is being envisaged for Rs 131 crore, and the work tender will be issued by the Public Works Department. Chief Minister MK Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the project," she added.  Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Assistant Collector Gaurav Kumar, Dean Dr Sivakumar, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

