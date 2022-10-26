TN to revise building plan fee after assent by panel?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fee for building plan and layout approval could be revised as it was one of the recommendations accepted by the high-level monitoring committee of the Sixth State Finance Commission that met last month. A senior official said a final decision will be taken during the cabinet meeting soon.

The government is also looking at the proposal to link the development charges and other fee revisions in line with Consumer Price Index. While sources refused to say by how much the fee will go up, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) said it has been pushing for a reduction of the fee.

S Sridharan, Chairman, Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee said CREDAI has been pushing for a reduction of the fee and to discontinue of the security deposit as Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority has been implemented. To a query on what is building fee a developer has to pay, he said it varies according to the size and other factors.

The State constituted the Sixth State Finance Commission to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies and make recommendations. The commission made recommendations on various things, including measures needed to improve the financial position of local bodies and identify avenues for resource mobilisation. The other recommendations include continuous monitoring of construction activities and a levy of penalties for new uapproved plots.

Similarly, there is a recommendation for end-to-end software. Currently, there are glitches in the process. If one goes by the CMDA website statistics, around 500 files are pending. Also, there is a proposal to develop an online link between the databases of Chennai Corporation and CMDA for updating the property tax register and building plan clearance. The government is also planning to bring in an amendment to Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, to enable urban local bodies collect licenses for government property as well.

