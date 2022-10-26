Waste piles up as Coimbatore Corp sanitary workers resume strike demanding pay hike

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city on Tuesday reeked of cracker waste that piled up on the roads as sanitary workers of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) resumed their indefinite strike insisting on 16 demands including pay hike, and job regularisation.

The workers had called off their strike a few weeks ago after officials assured to pass a resolution in the council meeting as regards to their demands. As the officials and mayor neither passed a resolution nor addressed the sanitary workers’ problems during the monthly council meeting, the workers resumed their strike on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sanitary Workers Welfare Association’s general secretary Tamil Nadu Selvam told TNIE, “More than 90% of our workforce boycotted work and took part in the indefinite strike on Tuesday. Only a few permanent workers had returned to work in the central zone. The strike will go on until all our demands are fulfilled by the officials.”

Of the 6,200 sanitary workers in the CCMC including 4,100 temporary workers, only 20% of the temporary workers and 70% of the permanent workers were present on Tuesday, revealed the CCMC City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Pradeep V Krishna Kumar. After more than 3,500 sanitary workers were absent, people and social activists have raised concerns as the streets of Coimbatore are flooded with cracker and other waste.

Speaking to TNIE, City Health Officer Dr Pradeep V Krishna Kumar said, “In general, we always witness a dip in the attendance of the sanitary workers after festival days. So we can’t jump to a conclusion about the exact number of workers who have taken part in the strike. Currently, we are managing the situation with the workers who have shown up for duty. We are also planning to deploy a few machines to clear the Deepavali festival wastes off the streets.”

Further, sources said the commissioner or other higher authorities might hold talks with the sanitary workers federation on Wednesday. However, the latter said they would hold negotiations only with a minister as the previous rounds of talks failed.

