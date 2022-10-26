Writers throng Vilathikulam to pay homage to Seyaprakasam

THOOTHUKUDI: Literary figures and book lovers from across Tamil Nadu converged at Vilathikulam on Tuesday to pay homage to renowned Tamil progressive writer P Seyaprakasam, who died at his house in Vilathikulam at the age of 81 on Sunday. As per his wish, his relatives donated the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.
Seyaprakasam, who had also served as the Joint Director of the Information and Publicity department, had created a niche audience for himself through his short stories, poems and novels on the Karisal region. He wrote under the pen name Surya Deepan, and also won hearts as an orator.
MLA GV Markandeyan organised a function at Vilathikulam on Tuesday to pay tributes to the writer and over 200 writers, readers, publishers, and relatives from across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Eelam of Sri Lanka, turned up. Tamil Nadu progressive writers and artistes association president Tamilselvam and writer Konangi were among those who took part in the event.
Seyaprakasam was jailed at Palayamkottai central prison for three months during the anti-Hindi agitation in 1965. He had also served as the editor for a monthly art magazine 'Mana Osai'.
