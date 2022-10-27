Mere academic qualification not enough to land job: Dr C Veerabahu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A mere academic qualification is not enough for a person to land a job as the employment scenario has changed vastly and students must focus on acquiring additional skills, said educationist and principal of VO Chidambaram College Dr C Veerabahu, ahead of a career conclave slated for October 28. The VOC College, in association with the Thoothukudi chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will organise the career conclave for final year students of arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, and polytechnic institutions in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. Addressing press persons, Veerabahu said the conclave is aimed at stressing the importance of additional skills along with academics, to grab employment opportunities in the industrial sector. Senior human resource personnel of multinational organisations, employment department officials, professors, and placement cell members are being roped in to address the students, he added.