Seven villages around Vellode bird sanctuary celebrate cracker-free Deepavali

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: For the 19th consecutive year, villagers near Vellode bird sanctuary in Erode did not burst crackers during Deepavali for the welfare of birds.According to sources, the sanctuary, situated in Vadamugam Vellode Panchayat in Chennimalai Panchayat Union of Erode, was declared a bird sanctuary in 2000. Spread over an area of about 200 acres, the sanctuary is surrounded by the villages of V.Mettupalayam, Chellappampalayam, Tachan Karaivali, Semmandampalayam, Meenakshipuram, Pungambadi and Karukkankattu Valasu.

Muthuvel, a resident of Vadamugam Vellode, said, “We have not burst sound crackers during Deepavali since 19 years so that birds in the sanctuary won’t be scared.”Erode Forest officer Suresh said, “Vellore Bird Sanctuary is one of the best tourist spots in the district. The villagers avoid bursting crackers during Deepavali so as not to frighten the birds. However, like every year, we conducted an awareness campaign in the villages around the sanctuary to promote eco-friendly Deepavali.”“Ahead of the winters, birds have started migrating to this sanctuary and we hsve ordered registration of the new birds visiting the sanctuary,” he added.

