Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven villages around Vellode bird sanctuary celebrate cracker-free Deepavali

According to sources, the sanctuary, situated in Vadamugam Vellode Panchayat in Chennimalai Panchayat Union of Erode, was declared a bird sanctuary in 2000.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: For the 19th consecutive year, villagers near Vellode bird sanctuary in Erode did not burst crackers during Deepavali for the welfare of birds.According to sources, the sanctuary, situated in Vadamugam Vellode Panchayat in Chennimalai Panchayat Union of Erode, was declared a bird sanctuary in 2000. Spread over an area of about 200 acres, the sanctuary is surrounded by the villages of V.Mettupalayam, Chellappampalayam, Tachan Karaivali, Semmandampalayam, Meenakshipuram, Pungambadi and Karukkankattu Valasu.

Muthuvel, a resident of Vadamugam Vellode, said, “We have not burst sound crackers during Deepavali since 19 years so that birds in the sanctuary won’t be scared.”Erode Forest officer Suresh said, “Vellore Bird Sanctuary is one of the best tourist spots in the district. The villagers avoid bursting crackers during Deepavali so as not to frighten the birds. However, like every year, we conducted an awareness campaign in the villages around the sanctuary to promote eco-friendly Deepavali.”“Ahead of the winters, birds have started migrating to this sanctuary and we hsve ordered registration of the new birds visiting the sanctuary,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellode bird sanctuary Deepavali firecrackers
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp