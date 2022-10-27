Thevar Jayanti: SP warns strict action against those creating law and order issues

MADURAI: Those reaching Pasumpon for the Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti function on Sunday should adhere to all the rules and regulations laid down by the police department, said Madurai Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) R Shiva Prasad on Wednesday. "Those violating rules will have to face serious action as police will have zero-tolerance towards those creating law and order issues," he warned.
Addressing journalists in Madurai, the SP said, "During the Immanuvel Sekaran Jayanti function in Ramanathapuram district on Sept 11, as many as 31 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, were seized following violations such as overloading, travelling on vehicle top, and rash and negligent driving. The process to get back the seized vehicles will be tedious, and we have the right to deny the vehicle permission to enter the region for future jayanti celebrations. Arrests will also be made in case of serious violations."
He also said the police would recommend the respective RTOs cancel the licenses of those driving to the venue under the influence of alcohol. The district administrations have already ordered the closure of liquor outlets. "Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the region on Sunday and we have hired extra vehicles for patrolling purposes," he added.
