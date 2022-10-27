Home States Tamil Nadu

Thevar Jayanti: SP warns strict action against those creating law and order issues

The district administrations have already ordered the closure of liquor outlets.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Those reaching Pasumpon for the Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti function on Sunday should adhere to all the rules and regulations laid down by the police department, said Madurai Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) R Shiva Prasad on Wednesday. "Those violating rules will have to face serious action as police will have zero-tolerance towards those creating law and order issues," he warned.

Addressing journalists in Madurai, the SP said, "During the Immanuvel Sekaran Jayanti function in Ramanathapuram district on Sept 11, as many as 31 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, were seized following violations such as overloading, travelling on vehicle top, and rash and negligent driving. The process to get back the seized vehicles will be tedious, and we have the right to deny the vehicle permission to enter the region for future jayanti celebrations. Arrests will also be made in case of serious violations."

He also said the police would recommend the respective RTOs cancel the licenses of those driving to the venue under the influence of alcohol. The district administrations have already ordered the closure of liquor outlets. "Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the region on Sunday and we have hired extra vehicles for patrolling purposes," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thevar Jayanti
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp