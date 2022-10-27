Home States Tamil Nadu

Two teachers handle 350 pupils in Mudalipalayam: Residents

Residents of Mudalipalayam complain only two teachers are handling 351 students at the unit government school functioning in the neighbourhood.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Mudalipalayam complain only two teachers are handling 351 students at the unit government school functioning in the neighbourhood. More than 400 families live in the housing unit in Mudalipalayam, who were relocated from the city 15 years ago.

Students depend on the government school located four kilometres away. S Ayesha Latheefa Kani, councillor in Mudalipalayam panchayat, said,'We were happy when smart class was installed in the school last year. But the happiness was short-lived, as there were not enough teachers. We were shocked to find just two teachers were handling all classes for more than 350 students in classes 1 to 8. We staged a protest and an official promised to resolve. But the issue wasn't resolved.'

Sadiq (name changed), a parent, said, 'My child is studying Fourth standard. But there isn't specific class for any standard as there are just five classrooms in the school. Most of the students sit idle. The PTA appointed a part-teacher, but she too don't turn up for the most of the time'.

Education department officials claimed that overall vacancies in Tiruppur district is the reason for the issue. CEO  Thiruvallar Selvi said, 'There are more than 40 teacher posts vacant in Tiruppur district. We have directed School Management Committee (SMC) to recruit part-time teachers to handle the issue. There were three teachers in the school, but one teacher got transferred recently. The school is housed in a single structure and expansion from the other sides is not possible'.

