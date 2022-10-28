Home States Tamil Nadu

After kin's refusal, Vellore police perform last rites of man who burnt married lover to death

Ramesh sustained burn injuries after he allegedly burnt Thilagavathi with whom he was having extra-marital affairs.

Published: 28th October 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police perform last rites of Ramesh as per Hindu traditions. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Police perform last rites of Ramesh as per Hindu traditions. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Shyam Sundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore North police conducted the last rites of a murder accused G Ramesh on Wednesday after his family refused to receive his body.

"We dug up a pit and buried his body in the graveyard on the banks of the Palar river. The rituals were performed in accordance with the Hindu tradition," said police constable N Yuvraj, who performed the last rites.

Ramesh (48), a bachelor, was living at Mullipalayam in Vellore as he was in a relationship with Thilagavathi (38). Thilagavathi was married with two daughters. They knew each other from childhood as they were both natives of Gudiyatham.

The two used to meet each other in secret and the affair went on for years. But recently, Thilagavathi decided to end the affair as she was overcome by guilt, police said.

Unable to accept it, Ramesh used to pick up arguments with her, and on September 23, during one such occasion, Ramesh poured petrol over Thilagavathi and set her ablaze. Thilagavathi, while ablaze, held Ramesh in a tight embrace. He, however, managed to escape from her hold and fled.

Thilagavathi, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, died the same day, while Ramesh who sustained 50 per cent burns was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

He, however, succumbed to his burns and was declared dead on October 21, police said.

The police had filed a murder case against Ramesh under IPC section 302.

A senior police officer said that though information of his death was passed on to his family in Gudiyatham, they refused to receive his body. "We held talks with his family members with village heads as mediators, but they did not want his body," the cop said.

Since none of his relatives came forward, we did the last rites following procedures, the police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Vellore Murder man burns woman to death
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp