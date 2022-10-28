Fund delay: Schools not yet monsoon-ready

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has sent a circular to the government schools to carry out maintenance works before rains to prevent any untoward incidents, but composite grants under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme has not been released yet.

The fund which is released based on the student strength of the schools is used for various purposes such as electricity and for minor repairs in the buildings, installing drinking water facilities and for purchasing teaching-learning materials.

As per the scheme, Rs 10,000 will be given to schools having a strength of 1 to 30 students, those having 31 to 100 students will get Rs 25,000 each, those having 101 to 250 students will get Rs 50,000 and those with 251 to 1,000 students will get Rs 75,000 and those schools that have more than 1,000 students will get Rs 1 lakh.

Headmaster of a middle school in Dindigul and joint general secretary of Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF), T Ganesan, said at present they are spending money from their own pocket to take care of minor repairs like changing the damaged pipes in bathrooms and painting the blackboard.

“Another problem with releasing the funds late is that we have to spend it within that academic year and also submit the bills. When the funds are released at the fag end of the academic year, schools would spend it in a hurry and it might not be used to meet the actual requirements,” he said. Usually, the funds are released within the month of August.

“Last year, the amount was released in two instalments - in August and March. Many schools spent the second installment in a hurry as it was released late. If the funds were released before the onset of the monsoon, it would have been helpful to carry out the minor repair works in the schools. These funds are used for the repair of projectors, laptops, pipes in the bathroom, painting and other such works depending on the individual need of the schools. The funds should be released soon without any further delay,” said a headmaster of a primary school in Erode district on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the funds are being delayed as the department has decided to release the money in the newlystarted single nodal accounts.

While the opening of the accounts for the schools was completed last month, the headmasters and chairmen of the reconstituted school management committees in government schools are yet to be trained on how to operate the accounts. However, there was no response from the officials of the school education department as to why the release of the funds is being delayed.

