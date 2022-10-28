Madras HC sniffs nexus between pharma firms, health officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday said costly medicines purchased for government hospitals in Tamil Nadu do not reach the hands of poor patients. The remark was made by Justice SM Subramaniam during the hearing of a petition on the purchase of excess medicines for government hospitals by a medical store manager of the health department.

Saying that distribution of medicines beyond their expiry date is a serious issue, the judge suspected existence of a nexus between pharmaceutical companies and officials of the health department.

On October 14, he directed the Tamil Nadu health department to investigate the spread of viral infections one after the other, such as Covid-19, monkey pox and influenza, across TN and the activities of pharmaceutical companies.

He said he suspected the hand of such companies in the spread. However, the State government on Thursday sought more time to furnish a detailed report on the spread of viral infections. Subsequently, he granted time till November 4 for the government to file the report.

‘Need better system for temple admin’

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court orally expressed the need for a better mechanism for administering temples in TN, similar to the one followed in Tirupati, so private individuals do not interfere with temple affairs. The court made the observation on Thursday, while hearing a PIL seeking permission for devotees to stay and fast in the outer praharam of Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur during Kanda Shashti festival, which is being celebrated from October 25.

Though the festival would be over by October 30, the court adjourned the case to pass a detailed order on the larger issue concerning the administration of temples. It directed the HR&CE department to file a counter affidavit by November 16. The observations were made on a PIL filed by R Sidhrangathan of Thoothukudi, who said devotees from across the globe are permitted to stay and fast in the outer praharam of the Tiruchendur temple during Kanda Sashti festival every year. But this year, the temple’s joint commissioner refused to allow this, he added and sought relief. The court refused to interfere with the official’s decision.

